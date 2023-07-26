Police investigate West Oakland crash

Police have launched an investigation into a crash that occurred in West Oakland.

The collision took place at the intersection of 34th and West streets and involved a white box van.

Video footage captured the aftermath of the incident, showing significant damage to the exterior of the van. Additionally, a nearby police cruiser appeared to have sustained some damage as well.

According to reports, the crash was the culmination of a police pursuit involving a carjacked vehicle.

No further details were immediately released.