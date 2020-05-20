Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Hayward

article

Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirms an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Hayward.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Ray Kelly said the shooting happened at the corner of Center and Wildwood streets.

It is not clear if anyone has been seriously injured or what the circumstances surrounding the shooting were.

KTVU has reached out to the Hayward Police Department, who is investigating the case, for more details. We will update this breaking news story when there is more information.

