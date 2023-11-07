Police kill person near Oakland City Hall; details scant

Oakland police on Tuesday said an officer killed a person early Tuesday near City Hall, but would not answer any other questions.

It's unclear who was killed, why the shots were fired or any other circumstances.

What is known is that an officer killed a person about 4 a.m. near San Pablo Avenue and 16th Street near Frank Ogawa Plaza and City Hall. The scene is also right outside the Oakland Police Department Internal Affairs office.

Police spokeswoman Kim Armstead said that police responded to that area because of a ShotSpotter activity, which a source said was generated by the officer firing his weapon.

Armstead took no questions at an 8 a.m. brief media briefing.

She did say, however, that the officer performed CPR on the wounded person before they died and then was placed on administrative leave.

A source told KTVU that the person killed was armed with a gun. The source offered no more details.

Investigators from the Alameda County District Attorney's Office arrived before 7 a.m. As per protocol, DA investigators are called in after officer-involved shootings.

From the visual evidence at the scene, investigators were looking at a 4-door car that had a California exempt plate, which only belongs to police, fire or other state-owned cars.

A source said the car belonged to the police officer in question.

Crime scene tape surrounded the area.

Rami S. works nearby the area.

He said he was just getting off work when he got a ping on his phone. His CitizenApp went off, alerting him that something was happening on his block, near his home.

"Naturally, I pull up the cameras, I see flashing lights, and I decided to come and make my cameras available for police officers as quickly as possible to help reduce crime any way I can," he said.

This deadly Oakland police officer shooting comes one day after Berkeley police shot and killed someone allegedly involved in a car burglary.

Details about that shooting have been minimal as well.

KTVU's Lisa Fernandez and Sami Mamou contributed to this report.

Investigators were looking at a 4-door car that had a California exempt plate, which only belongs to police, fire or other state-owned cars. Nov. 7, 2023

Oakland police stand near City Hall after a deadly shooting. Nov. 7, 2023