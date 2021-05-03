Police negotiate with possibly armed man outside Pinole home

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office and the Pinole Police Department on Monday issued a lockdown for a residential neighborhood in Pinole.

About 6 a.m., police said residents on Kildare Way between Marlesta Road and Kilkenney Way should stay inside because of some "law enforcement activity."

A KTVU photographer said he learned that there was a man, possibly armed, outside the home and that law enforcement was negotiating with him.

They asked that people who live on Kildare Way between Marlesa Road and Tara Hills Drive and on Barkley Court should lockdown in the nearest place of safety.

Police said that everyone should go inside, and close and lock all windows and doors.

They also told residents to stay off the phone and do not call 911 unless they need to report a life-threatening emergency.