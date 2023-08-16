Police officer shot in San Jose

A police officer was shot and rushed to a hospital in San Jose while responding to a call about a family disturbance, the police department said.

The officer's condition is unknown.

Someone began shooting at police when officers knocked on the door of the home near Auzerais Avenue and Race Street at approximately 8 a.m., the department tweeted. That neighborhood is west of downtown San Jose.

"Shortly after arrival, officers made contact at the residence and immediately began taking fire from the suspect," a police spokesperson told reporters.

The suspect is not in custody, but is believed to be contained, a spokesperson said.

Neighbors have been evacuated from their homes.