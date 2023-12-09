Police re-issue shelter-in-place order after Pleasant Hill shooting

Police were again telling residents in a Pleasant Hill neighborhood to stay indoors on Friday night as they contend with a retired officer who allegedly shot his wife on Thursday.

That was a reversal from earlier when officials had said they did not think the man was a threat to the public, even as he refused to surrender at his home in the Sherman Acres neighborhood on Friday.

A first shelter-in-place order was announced on Thursday night after the suspect shot his wife through a door as she was trying to get inside the home on Cleopatra Drive. The wife was treated and released from the hospital., police said.

The ensuing standoff with SWAT officers lasted for hours. Police tired to contact the man by phone and loudspeaker, but he did not respond.

The alleged shooter has been active on social media. Police said he may be suicidial.