Missing Santa Rosa teen found safe

UPDATE

Authorities said 14-year-old Charlene Tovera Hoagland has been safely located.

No other details were immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Santa Rosa Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating 14-year-old Charlene Rivera Hoagland, who is believed to have run away from home.

Police described Hoagland as a brown-haired Caucasian female, 5 feet 2 inches in height and weighing around 104 pounds.

Hoagland was last seen wearing a blue and white dress with black and white Converse shoes.

She reportedly left her residence on foot between 10 and 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. She left in an unknown direction for an unknown destination, police said.

If you see a person matching this description, please contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222.