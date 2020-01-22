Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy out of Antioch

article

Antioch police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Yorel Holmes was last seen Tuesday in the area of Delta Fair and Century boulevards on foot towards Somersville Road.

Holmes is described as an African American male, approximately 4’ 5” tall, 80lbs, and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Antioch Police at (925) 778-2441.