Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy out of Berkeley

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old boy who went missing Wednesday morning.

The Berkeley Police Department said Jari Clay was last seen at 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of Telegraph Avenue.

Clay was possibly wearing a white and light blue tie-dye hooded sweatshirt with black jeans and cream-colored shoes.

Police said Jari frequents Emerson School in Oakland and is familiar with Malcolm X Elementary School in Berkeley. He's also familiar with King Child Development Center in Berkeley.

Authorities said Jari may also be headed to Oakland.

Anyone who spots Jari is urged to contact (510) 981-5900 or call 911.