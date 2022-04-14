Police searching for person with firearm in Twin Peaks neighborhood

article

Police in San Francisco are searching for a person with a firearm in a neighborhood just east of Twin Peaks.

Ofc. Robert Rueca, a San Francisco police spokesperson, said officers responded to a building in the 3400 block of Market Street at around 7:23 p.m. Thursday on a report of a person with a firearm.

Officers are attempting to locate the person, as of 8:30 p.m.

Streets are closed in the area of Market and Clayton streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

This is a developing story.



