Police surround home near San Jose's Oak Grove High School

San Jose police surrounded a home near Oak Grove High School Thursday night after a suspect barricaded himself inside.

Law enforcement officials began surrounding the home, near the intersection of Eagles Lane and Tradeswind Drive, shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday. As of 5:30 a.m. Friday, police spokeswoman Gina Tepoorten said that officers served a search warrant in the area, which remained closed. She would not release any more information that would "jeopardize the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

It is not clear if the suspect involved in the standoff has any ties to the improvised explosive device found on campus earlier this week. The school, located at 285 Blossom Hill Road, was evacuated during the bomb incident. And the device was later rendered safe by the police department's bomb squad.

A woman who said she was the man's wife, who identified herself only as Misty, said her husband "wasn't even around" the area at the time the explosive was found and "couldn't have been a part of it."

"This is just ridiculous," she said.

Police are still looking for whomever left the bomb at the campus.