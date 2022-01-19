Possible explosive device found at Oakland federal building

A federal building in downtown Oakland was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a possible explosive device was found, authorities said.

Oakland police said the possible incendiary device was found at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building on Clay Street.

A man acting suspiciously was allegedly seen on video leaving the item in a courtyard.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was dispatched to the area around 12:45 p.m. to investigate, Lt. Ray Kelly said.

The sheriff's office said the suspicious device resembles a pipe bomb, though it remains unclear what it actually is.

"We are working with our local and federal partners to keep the scene safe while we work the problem," the department said on Twitter.

The area of Clay Street, between 11th and 14th streets was evacuated and closed off to the public.

SkyFOX flew above the area and observed numerous law enforcement vehicles cordoning off the area.

Law enforcement investigates a possible explosive device that was left at the federal building in downtown Oakland. (KTVU FOX 2)

Media representatives for the sheriff's office, Oakland Police Department and the FBI are headed to the scene.