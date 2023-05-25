Possible freeway shooting closes I-580 in East Oakland

A possible freeway shooting closed part of Interstate 580 in East Oakland Thursday afternoon, according to a source.

The incident occurred on westbound I-580 near Keller Avenue during the two o'clock hour.

The California Highway Patrol said a call first came in to report a crash or possible freeway shooting. Officers would not confirm whether a shooting occurred on the interstate, but said they are investigating the possibility of one.

No injuries were reported.

Officers shut down all lanes of the freeway while they conducted a sweep of the roadway. Withing a couple of hours at least two lanes reopned.

Images from SkyFOX show a damaged vehicle along the interstate with the airbags deployed.

No further details were immediately available.