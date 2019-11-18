Potential power shutoffs may impact parts of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin counties

Pacific Gas and Electric warned customers of another potential round of shutoffs and several Bay Area counties may be impacted.

According to the Marin County's office of Emergency Sevices, possible outages could affect 23,345 metered locations starting Wednesday around 4 p.m.

Authorities said the utility hopes to give the all-clear to start line expectations on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Berkeley also notified residents that parts of the city may be in the dark starting early Wednesday morning. Additionally, customers in Moraga, Orinda, and Lafayette could lose power.

Customers could be without power for days as it takes 24 to 48 hours from the start of inspections for residents to have power restored.