Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Heat Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until SAT 11:00 PM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior

Power outages impact thousands of North and East Bay residents

By KTVU Staff
Heatwave bakes the Bay Area

The Bay Area is under a heat advisory with dangerously high temps in the inland areas. KTVU meteorologist Kyla Grogan says the extreme heat is sticking around a few days.

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Thousands of residents in Danville and Vallejo were without power Wednesday evening as temperatures soared across the region.

As of 7:45 p.m. Pacific Gas and Electric said as many 4,766 customers throughout the Bay Area did not have power. Most of the outages are concentrated in the East and North Bay. 

At 6:26 p.m. PG&E reported that 3,500 customers in Danville lost power. At that time, another 3,500 were reported without electricity in Vallejo.

The utility has not said whether the outages were weather-related, but said it's working to determine the cause. 

Here is the breakdown of outages by region as of 7:45 p.m.:

North Bay 3,246

East Bay 1,447

South Bay 50

San Francisco 1

Peninsula 22