Power outages impact thousands of North and East Bay residents

Thousands of residents in Danville and Vallejo were without power Wednesday evening as temperatures soared across the region.

As of 7:45 p.m. Pacific Gas and Electric said as many 4,766 customers throughout the Bay Area did not have power. Most of the outages are concentrated in the East and North Bay.

At 6:26 p.m. PG&E reported that 3,500 customers in Danville lost power. At that time, another 3,500 were reported without electricity in Vallejo.

The utility has not said whether the outages were weather-related, but said it's working to determine the cause.

Here is the breakdown of outages by region as of 7:45 p.m.:

North Bay 3,246

East Bay 1,447

South Bay 50

San Francisco 1

Peninsula 22