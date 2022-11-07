Powerball drawing delayed: 'Results pending'

article

Just as everyone was waiting on bated breath for the results of the $1.9 billion jackpot Powerball drawing, California Lottery officials said not so fast. A delay in Monday's drawing was announced due to additional time needed for security protocol.

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," California Lottery tweeted just after 8 p.m. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience."

A participating lottery needed extra time to complete the security protocol, California Lottery said. "This is not a California issue."

Officials were not more specific about what the security measures were, but Powerball fever definitely has been in the air as of late. The jackpot has been growing to record-prize proportions. The Powerball prize hasn't been won in more than three months. The cash value is at $929.1 million.

Officials said the pending drawing would be held under supervision of lottery officials and independent auditors.

The winning numbers will be posted on Powerball.com, but for now, the page simply says, "Results Pending." Eager ticket buyers, who have been anxiously awaiting to see if they hit the jackpot, will have to wait a little longer.

A store displays the $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot sign.

Meanwhile, on social media, the public has weighed in with their own comments and opinions on this situation.

One Twitter account posted: "The fix is in." Another said, "The lottery is every two-three days.. how can there suddenly be a security issue.."

Some users tried to make a political statement out of the situation.

As of 8:30 p.m., Pacific Time the drawing had not yet happened and the results are still pending. Lottery officials have apologized for the wait.