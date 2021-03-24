President Joe Biden, first lady Jill will join women’s national soccer team to mark Equal Pay Day

March 24 is Equal Pay Day, which marks how much longer into a new year U.S. women on average must work to earn what the average man earned the previous year. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to mark Equal Pay Day by joining current and former members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

According to Reuters, soccer players Megan Rapinoe and Margaret Purce are expected to join the Bidens in person, and other soccer players will participate virtually.

Rapinoe continued to carry the cause Wednesday when she testified before Congress in honor of Equal Pay Day. The Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion was questioned on the team’s pending equal pay lawsuit.

"Yes, we’re fighting for ourselves and yes, we have our outstanding lawsuit with the federation, but we’re with everyone. We’re with so many women across the country. We’re with so many women who aren’t able to be in this committee hearing, who aren’t able to get the ear of the media, who do not have the bright lights and cameras on them all the time. We are looking to carry this torch for so many other women," Rapinoe said.

Rapinoe and the national team players have been embroiled in a contentious discrimination lawsuit over equal pay with U.S. Soccer. The national team settled its dispute with the federation over unequal working conditions in December, leaving the pay dispute still unresolved.

"We’ve been in this equal pay fight long before our current lawsuit was filed. We tried to go the EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) route, we tried to negotiate and time and time again we were told just simply no, the only thing that was going to be available was less and far less, to be honest," Rapinoe said. "So this was the next step we had to take, frankly. I don’t think anyone wants to go into litigation willingly; it’s not a fun thing. But we felt like for our team and future of our sport, this is what we had to do."

The event, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET, is part of the Biden administration’s effort to close the gender and racial wage gap in the fight for equal pay.

According to EqualPayDay.org, full-time female workers in the U.S. still make 82 cents a year for every dollar paid to men.

"Women’s Equal Pay Day marks the day into the year on which it takes for women on average to earn what men did in 2020. That’s 15 months. Or, if you look at a typical 9:00-5:00 work day, women start working for free at 2:40 p.m," the organization wrote.

According to Reuters, the coronavirus pandemic has only exacerbated disparities, triggering what Vice President Kamala Harris has called a "national emergency" for women.

Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package includes provisions for women, aimed at helping females get back to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic.