President of Oakley school board resigns after controversial comments

The president of the Oakley Union Elementary School board has resigned, the superintendent told KTVU on Friday.

The news was first reported by East County Today.

The resignation of Lisa Brizendine comes after trustees made controversial comments during an online meeting that they thought was private this week. Brizendine made a comment about how parents just want their children to return to school so they can have their "babysitters back."

On Friday, Brizendine's bio was off the school website.

The board was talking about parents, and the letters they've received from families urging the district to re-open schools.

When the board members realized they were streaming live, they turned off the camera, then came back to apologize.

Advertisement

Some parents in Oakley said,the comments show a lack of respect by the board members.



"It's frustrating for the kids," Candice Acampora said. "It's frustrating for the parents. It's frustrating for the teachers. But we don't speak that way to people, about other people, certainly not at a board meeting!"

A petition has gathered more than 2,000 signatures calling for the members to resign.

And a protest is planned for Saturday at noon outside Oakley city hall.