President Trump to discuss coronavirus threat Saturday at White House

article

President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll address the nation about the coronavirus threat.

Trump tweeted that he’ll discuss the latest development at a White House news conference at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Trump addressed the nation from the White House earlier this week.

His appearance comes as officials in Washington state say a person has died of COVID-19, the first such death in the United States.

RELATED: Person in Washington state first in US to die from new coronavirus

FOX NEWS reports that the Trump administration on Friday announced it has formed a new committee as part of a response to the coronavirus outbreak -- as part of an effort to quickly assess and respond to the outbreak and to better inform decision making about public health crises.

RELATED: State officials: Florida has no testing kits for coronavirus

“We are creating a direct line to the nation’s top scientific minds on public health. With the complexities of assessing and responding to emerging infectious diseases, a standing committee will build on the great work being done by the Trump Administration to rapidly engage with experts from the private sector, non-governmental organizations, the academic community, and relevant stakeholders from the broader science community,” White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) Director Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier said in a statement.

Advertisement

“This committee is a critical tool for examining emerging infectious diseases, like the COVID-19 outbreak, and providing expedited, strategic input to policy making processes,” he said.

RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak fear sparks global rush to buy face masks

The commission’s establishment comes as the U.S., along with other governments across the world, is ramping up its response to the virus as it threatens the global economy and as the number of cases hits 83,000 worldwide.

On Wednesday, President Trump held a press conference in which he said the government was ready to adapt and “do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads.”

RELATED: WHO says COVID-19 threat now at highest level: ‘Wake up. Get ready. This virus may be on its way.’

"But we’re very, very ready for this, for anything -- whether it’s going to be a breakout of larger proportions or whether or not we’re -- you know, we’re at that very low level, and we want to keep it that way," he told reporters.

Trump has also requested $2.5 billion in funding from Congress for the coronavirus response -- a move quickly panned by Democratic congressional leaders as insufficient.

RELATED: Here's what to include in a coronavirus emergency kit

FOX NEWS contributed to this report