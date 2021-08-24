Protesters briefly shut down San Jose City Council meeting ahead of vaccine mandate vote

A tense situation unfolded at a San Jose City Council meeting after a group of anti-mask activists forced an unexpected adjournment ahead of a vote on a proposed vaccine mandate.

Dozens of protesters interrupted Tuesday's meeting and shouted out their frustrations over the mandate proposed by Mayor Sam Liccardo that would require attendees of events with 50 or more people at city-owned facilities to show proof of vaccination.

But those who oppose the mandate believe such action is an infringement on their right to be unvaccinated against COVID.

Pastor Mike McClure of Calvary Chapel in San Jose, which has racked up millions in fines for defying COVID public health orders, showed up to the council meeting.

"This is America. And we have an obligation before god to stand up for our constitution," McClure said.

Pictures posted on different social media platforms show attendees holding signs that read "my body, my choice," or "What next? Mandating Proof of Vaxx to vote?"

Demonstrators, many of whom refused to wear masks though some did, entered council chambers around 1:45 p.m. As the chants grew, Liccardo paused the meeting. That led to an hour-long standoff with the crowd of demonstrators as many of them refused to leave.

"I know people who’ve died from the vaccine. And the government should not be mandating untested drugs to the public," one woman said.

Police were called to San Jose City Hall to ensure that everyone exited the chambers. Eventually, the go-ahead was given to resume the meeting.

Liccardo took a moment to respond to criticism of his proposed mandate and said that he understands some residents are frustrated. Though he said those frustrations don't outweigh the public health risks.

If passed by the City Council on Tuesday, the mandate would impact facilities like the SAP Center, San Jose McEnery Convention Center and the San Jose Center for the Performing Arts.