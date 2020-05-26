Expand / Collapse search

Protesters, officers clash at Minneapolis Police precinct after killing of George Floyd

By Alex Lehnert
Police clashed with protesters at the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct. People gathered at Chicago Ave. and East 38th Street during a rally in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Federal authorities are investigating a white Minneapolis police offic ( Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Images )

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Protesters gathered at the location where a man died in Minneapolis Police custody Monday evening, signaling their intent to fight for justice in the case. 

The protest began at the corner of 38th and Chicago on the south side of Minneapolis. Protesters were seen blocking the intersection by sitting in the crosswalks and using their own vehicles to block traffic. 

Police were seen using tear gas to disperse the unruly crowds that stayed in the area into the night as rain fell Tuesday.  

People hold signs and sit on a bus stop during a protest near where a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd, on May 26, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - A video of a handcuffed black man dying while a Minneapolis office (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

People gathered at Chicago Ave. and East 38th Street during a rally in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Federal authorities are investigating a white Minneapolis police officer for possible civil rights violations, after a video surface showing (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via Getty Image)

People gathered at Chicago Ave. and East 38th Street during a rally in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Federal authorities are investigating a white Minneapolis police officer for possible civil rights violations, after a video surface showing (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

People said their community is mourning the loss of George Floyd, who was seen saying “Please, please, I can’t breathe,” on video of the incident. Now, protesters are saying they will fight for justice. All four officers involved in the incident have been fired.

Later, protesters moved toward the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd precinct where crowds swelled. People were seen throwing rocks at the building and spray painting a police car. 

Protesters continued to block traffic and keep the roads closed into the evening. As the crowds grew, the ACLU of Minnesota reminded protesters to keep their distance to help stop the spread of COVID-19. 

A protest into the death of George Floyd while in police custody Monday night swelled at the intersection where the incident happened.

Later Tuesday night, Minneapolis Police responded to a shooting in the area of 38th and Chicago. Gunshots could be heard in video of the incident obtained by FOX 9. Police say one individual sustained non-life threatening injuries in that incident. 

