Quail Fire at 1,400 acres, 10 percent containment

The Quail Fire in rural Solano County between Vacaville and Winters has grown to 1,400 acres and is 10 percent, Cal Fire said Sunday morning, with crews hampered by windy conditions overnight.

Three structures have been damaged and 100 remain threatened, Cal Fire said. There are more than 600 personnel working the fire and no injuries have been reported, but evacuations of homes and other buildings in the area are mandatory.

Air tankers have been making drops as conditions allow, officials said.

The Quail Fire appears to have started near Quail Canyon and Pleasants Valley Road southwest of Winters Saturday afternoon, according to Cal Fire. Low humidity and high winds have helped the fire spread quickly.

An evacuation center has been established at the Three Oaks Community Center, 1100 Alamo Drive in Vacaville.