Racehorse injured in Santa Rosa, dies at Golden Gate Fields

article

A horse named I'll Do it For You was injured at the Sonoma County racetrack and died at Golden Gate Fields, according to a government site that tracks equine fatalities.

A representative with Stop Blood Sports, a group that calls for the end to animal gambling in California, reported that this is the ninth horse to die at Golden Gate Fields.

It's unclear why the injured horse was brought from Santa Rosa to Berkeley, where it died on Aug. 24.

The Stronach Group, owns Golden Gate Fields, said they would discontinue horse racing at the end of the year. Company officials said they are also reviewing the horse's cause of death.

Stronach officials said they would double down on their racing activities in Southern California.

The closure leaves Northern California without a major racetrack.

Stream KTVU on your TV by downloading Fox Local on your Roku, Amazon Fire, AndroidTV or AppleTV device for free. More details here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated on Aug. 29, 2023, to reflect where the horse was injured.