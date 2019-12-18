Rain doesn't dampen spirits for Sacred Heart's annual giveaway in San Jose

Thousands of South Bay families in need are getting a helping hand this holiday season. Sacred Heart Community Service holds its annual food and clothing giveaway in San Jose this week.

Despite the darkness, dampness, and constant rain, families that signed up for the Sacred Heart Community Service food and clothing giveaway stood in the elements early Wednesday morning to receive help during the holidays.

“You got a lot of people out here that can’t afford to do things for the holidays or feed their families, said Douglas Burse, who stood in line with two family members" So, this helps them out quite a bit."

Inside the non-profit's San Jose headquarters, volunteers work with assembly-line precision. They pass out 3,500 pre-boxed bundles of food. Each one contains about $100 worth of food items, including a turkey, fresh fruits and vegetables, pasta, and bread.

“Making sure that people have like groceries and other things that can make sure they have a holiday meal, or just to get through the month is really, really, critical, said Sacred Heart Community Service Executive Director Poncho Guevara. "But another element that’s really fantastic for families is that they don’t feel alone. There are other people standing up for them, trying to make sure they have a decent holiday."

About 100 volunteers are working four shifts to blanket the giveaways nine hours of operation, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. They help with everything from boxing up the food, to bringing the items to waiting cars.

“It humbles me. I have a lot of gratitude for the gifts I’ve been given in my life," said volunteer Dena Hase. "I think it just makes me a better person."

Officials say the giveaway is only open to Sacred Heart members, but anyone can join with two forms of identification, and start a membership. That will make them eligible to receive needed food and clothing.

Next week Sacred Heart shifts gears, with its annual toy drive and giveaway. Officials say they’re taking donations for that in the form of both toys and money. Donations can be made in person or online.