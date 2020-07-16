Rapidly-spreading grass fire threatens structures near Altamont

article

Firefighters in Alameda County are responding to a rapidly-spreading,150-acre vegetation fire that is threatening structures Thursday evening.

Cal Fire officials first tweeted about the fire at around 5:30 p.m. They said the Hollow Fire is located at 16900 Tesla Road near McLaughlin Rd., southeast of Livermore in the Altamont area.

Alameda County Fire Department along with Cal Fire and Livermore-Pleasanton area firefighters are battling the fire. An air attack is underway and additional helicopters and air tankers have been requested, Cal Fire officials said.

It is not clear how the fire began. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details.