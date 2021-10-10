Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
7
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Cruz Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 7:00 PM PDT, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, East Bay Interior Valleys, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range
Wind Advisory
from MON 9:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM PDT until MON 11:00 PM PDT, Carquinez Strait and Delta

Red flag warning hits Bay Area Sunday night

Published 
Weather
Bay City News

Temps will be cool for days, but fire danger picks up

The forecast calls for cool weather into the middle of the week, but there's also reason for concern. A fire weather goes into effect for parts of the Bay Area on Sunday and extends deeper across the region on Monday.

Forecasters issued a red flag warning for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.

High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advise mariners to consider altering plans.

The red flag warning upgrades an previous wind advisory and affects the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills and East Bay valleys from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.  

SEE ALSO: PG&E warns of power shutoffs in East Bay, North Bay

The warning is also in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

For the mountains of San Benito and Monterey counties, the warning is in effect from 5 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday.  

In the North Bay mountains of coastal Sonoma and Marin ranges, peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, with winds of 10-20 mph and gusts of 25-35 mph.

The East Bay hills will see peak winds Sunday night through Monday, with gusts of 35-45 mph.  

East Bay valleys are forecast for winds of 10-20 mph, with gusts of 25-35 mph. Peak winds are expected Sunday night into Monday afternoon.

The Santa Cruz mountains will see gusts of 35-50 mph, with peak winds early Monday morning into Monday afternoon, forecasters said.   