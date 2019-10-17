Rep. Elijah Cummings passes away

One of the most powerful lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives died early Thursday morning.

Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore, passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital. His office released a statement saying his death was due to complications concerning lonstanding health challenges.

He was at the hospital for what his office said was a medical procedure that would only keep him away from work, for about a week.

The powerful Democrat was the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, and was a key figure in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Cummings grew up in Baltimore, and received a law degree from the University of Maryland. He was an attorney, before being elected to the Maryland House of Delegates. He made history, becoming the first African American in the Maryland House to be selected as Speaker Pro Tem.



He later became congressman in 1996. His Congressional biography states Cummings often referred to children as the "living messages that we send to a future we will never see. In that vein, he is committed to ensuring that our next generation has access to quality healthcare and education, clean air and water, and a strong economy defined by fiscal responsibility."

Cummings was 68.