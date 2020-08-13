Report: Woman hit American Airlines employee after being denied boarding over mask refusal

article

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but what happens on the way there is fair game.

A traveler allegedly struck an American Airlines worker after finding out that she would not be able to board her connecting flight after not following the airline’s mask regulations on the initial part of the trip. The suspect has reportedly been placed on an “internal refuse list” by the airline.

An American Airlines worker at Phoenix Sly Harbor Airport says that 47-year-old Yolanda Yarbrough hit him, Fox 2 reports. The suspect had reportedly arrived at the airport from Los Angeles and was attempting to make a connecting flight to Las Vegas.

Yarbrough apparently did not follow the airline’s mask regulation on her first flight and was therefore not allowed to board the second flight.

In a statement obtained by Fox 2, a spokesperson for American Airlines said, “After arriving into Phoenix and being informed that they would not be able to take their connecting flight to Las Vegas, the individual became irate and struck an American team member in the terminal."

The American Airlines staffer reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries.

The airline has enacted strict mask policies in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask and no exemptions will be made for medical conditions.

According to the regulations, passengers must wear the mask from the time they enter their departure airport and continue wearing it until they exit their arrival airport. The only time passengers can remove masks is when they are eating or drinking.