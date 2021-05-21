Reports of shooting at Pittsburg apartment complex

Law enforcement surrounded an apartment complex in Pittsburg on Friday morning after there were reports of a shooting.

Police did not reveal any details, but the scene revealed crime scene tape, patrol cars and investigators taking photographs at the Stoneman Apartment complex in the 2300 block of Loveridge Road.

It is unclear who did the shooting, who was shot and what time the chain of events occurred.

However, a neighbor provided doorbell video to KTVU that captured the sound of gunshots about 9 p.m. on Thursday.

A man's voice can be heard saying, "drop the gun," twice, and pop-popping of gunfire. Five shots can be heard on the video.

Neither police nor the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has returned phone calls or emails.