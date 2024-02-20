Reports of shooting at Santa Clara apartment complex, police banging on doors

Police descended on an apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Santa Clara after neighbors said they heard the sounds of a shooting and officers banging on doors.

Officers were seen as early as 2 a.m. in the Riley Square Apartment Complex, located on the 3700 block of Poinciana Drive in Santa Clara.

Officers were seen pointing a flashlight inside a blue Volkswagen parked outside the unit.

KTVU has reached out the the department for more details.