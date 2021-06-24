Rescue crews respond to partial collapse of 12-story condo tower in Miami area

Multiple crews with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building early Thursday morning.

The address of the building is 8777 Collins Ave., in the community of Surfside, Florida, which is about five miles north of Miami Beach.

According to the Miami-Dade County Property Appraiser, the site is listed as Champlain Towers South Condominiums, constructed in 1981.

The collapse is estimated to have occurred just after 1 a.m. local time. A man vacationing with his family and staying in a hotel across the street told Fox News it felt like an earthquake. Others described hearing a loud boom at the time of the collapse.

It remained unclear if there were any fatalities or if residents were trapped in the rubble.

Miami Beach Police and Miami Beach Fire Rescue were assisting in the rescue and recovery efforts.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.