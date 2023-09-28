Rescue underway for worker trapped under large mount of dirt in San Francisco

San Francisco firefighters on Thursday scrambled to rescue a person trapped under an estimated 8 feet of dirt, created by a collapsed trench, the department said.

Officials told KTVU that a utility worker got buried on the 1100 block of Divisidero Street in the NoPa neighborhood about 10:30 a.m.

It is being called a "trench rescue" by the fire department.

Firefighters shared video of crews digging furiously over a hole in the street.

A white vacuum truck was deployed to suck out dirt and debris from the hole.

And a pulley was set up over the hole, poised to pull the worker out.

Firefighters shouted, "OK!" and "Go! Go!"

Aerial footage showed crews of workers in yellow jackets and firefighters surrounded the area in order to help get the person out safely.

Onlookers crowded outside a laundromat across the street, watching crews work.

Firefighters worked to rescue a utility worker under a collapsed trench in San Francisco. Sept. 28, 2023

