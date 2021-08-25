Expand / Collapse search

Residents of Healdsburg advised to boil tap water for drinking

By KTVU staff
Published 
Sonoma County
KTVU FOX 2
article

10 December 2019, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: ILLUSTRATION - A man holds a glass under a running tap. The Bündnis 90/Die Grünen Group comments on the results of a major inquiry on water in NRW. One of the issues at stake is the development o

Expand

HEALDSBURG, Calif. - Residents in portions of Healdsburg are advised to boil tap water for drinking purposes or to use bottled water due to a recent water-main break. 

State and local water officials along with the Sonoma County Department of Public Health issued the advisory on Wednesday. You should let tap water boil for a minute and allow it to cool before consuming. 

The City of Healdsburg reminds that boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water. 