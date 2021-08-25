Residents of Healdsburg advised to boil tap water for drinking

article

Residents in portions of Healdsburg are advised to boil tap water for drinking purposes or to use bottled water due to a recent water-main break.

State and local water officials along with the Sonoma County Department of Public Health issued the advisory on Wednesday. You should let tap water boil for a minute and allow it to cool before consuming.

The City of Healdsburg reminds that boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.