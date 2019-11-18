Residents report steam and hissing from Crockett Cogeneration plant

article

KTVU received many phone calls and tweets Monday night of possible steam or smoke and a hissing sound coming from the Cogeneration Plant in Crockett.

The calls poured into the newsroom just before 11 p.m.

According to an official with the Crockett Fire Department, the steam is emanating from the plant due to a pressure release valve.

Many described a loud noise from the plant at 550 Loring Ave. There does not appear to be a threat to the area.

This is a developing news story. We will have more information as it becomes available.