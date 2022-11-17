Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks

Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks.

Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.

Residents believe the duo is looking for California gas refund checks that started rolling out in October.

"Many people are not aware that they are getting the gas refund," a local leader said. "I am sure some of them had their gas refunds stolen without realizing it."