Resurgent Joe Biden starts Super Tuesday with big Virginia win
WASHINGTON (AP) - Joe Biden has notched his first major Super Tuesday victory, winning Virginia to start the most pivotal night of the Democratic presidential primary.
Front-runner Bernie Sanders looked for an early home-state win in Vermont.
Voting was still occurring Tuesday in the two biggest prizes of the night, Texas and California.
Virginia was a lift for Biden after Sanders and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.
A once-jumbled primary was becoming an increasingly well-defined battle between Sanders and Biden after several former rivals endorsed the former vice president on Monday.
The billionaire Bloomberg is a wild card.