Richmond diverts nearly $7M from police budget to social services

The Richmond City Council on Tuesday voted to divert nearly $7 million from its police department budget to social services.



That money will be used to form a new community crisis response team, homeless services, youth programs, and the expansion of the department's violence prevention office.

A total of $1 million will go to create a Community Crisis Response Program that would dispatch medics and mental health specialists to behavioral health crises and substance use calls instead of police, which is similar to a model in Eugene, Ore. called CAHOOTS and which is being implemented in cities such as San Francisco and Oakland.

The cut represents about 10% of Richmond's$ 67 million police budget.

Up to 22 police officers could be laid off as part of the change.

Last month, a task force recommended the city council shave about $10 million — roughly 15% — of the police budget and divert the funds to non-police response units. While a majority of the City Council expressed support for that, staff said it was not a good idea to cut that much.

