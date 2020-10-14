Ring-tailed lemur goes missing from San Francisco Zoo

article

A highly endangered animal was discovered missing from San Francisco Zoo & Gardens Wednesday morning zoo officials said.

A male, ring-tailed lemur named Maki is being sought for his safe return to the zoo. San Francisco police are assisting with the search and are looking at the possibility of a break in of the exotic animal habitat.

Maki is one of 19 lemurs at the zoo. The creatures are native to only Madagascar just off the coast of Africa.

“We understand that lemurs are adorable animals, but Maki is a highly endangered animal that requires special care. We are asking the public for help in his return," said Dr. Jason Watters, Executive Vice President of Animal Behavior and Wellness.

Maki, an endangered 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur has gone missing from San Francisco Zoo.

Because of Maki's accelerated age, he requires a specialized diet. Maki, at 21-years-old has exceeded the average life expectancy of a lemur, which is about 16 years. Zoo officials say that also makes him slow and easy to catch.

Advertisement

The zoo's Lipman Family Lemur Forest is the largest outdoor lemur habitat in North America featuring seven species of the animal, zoo officials said.

Ring-tailed lemurs happen to be the most recognizable of lemur species. They are gray in color with a black and white striped tail. They are also banned as pets in the state of California.

If Maki is confirmed to be stolen, it would not be the first time

an animal at the zoo has been stolen.

Back in 2011, suspects allegedly snuck into the zoo overnight,

cutting a perimeter gate and climbing atop a primate shelter in order to cut into mesh and steal 17-year-old squirrel monkey Banana Sam. The next day, however, a resident located the animal in bushes at Stern Grove and placed him in a backpack before contacting authorities, who then returned him to the zoo.

The culprits in the 2011 case were never apprehended.

If the public has information, please call SFPD’s 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Bay City News contributed to this story.