Riverside firefighters, police sing happy birthday to boy after party was canceled due to Stay at Home order

Browen Bell was about to celebrate his 9th birthday, but unfortunately due to California's Stay at Home order that was issued Thursday evening by Governor Gavin Newsom his birthday party had to be canceled.

But even without a party, Browen still got a big surprise.

Firefighters with Riverside City Fire Station 3 drove two engines to Browen’s house and sang happy birthday to him.

Soon after that the Riverside Police Department joined in on the action.

“We couldn’t let our friends at the Fire Department have all the attention, so we also stopped by Browen’s house to wish him a happy birthday after his party had to be canceled,” the police department tweeted.

Video shared online shows patrol cars driving down the street with the sirens on as officers sing happy birthday.

“Thanks for giving us a break from all this seriousness for a little fun, buddy,” the department said.