Road rage possible motive in deadly Lafayette shooting, witness says

A man was shot and killed in broad daylight while driving in Lafayette leaving many questions unanswered and a shooter who has yet to be identified.

But a witness told KTVU that Wednesday afternoon's shooting was motivated by road rage.

He said that he saw two black cars speeding down Taylor Street about 1 p.m. traveling at about 60 miles an hour when the speed limit is 25.

The witness said one car cut the other car off and the drivers started arguing. One driver then opened the door of the other car. And that’s when the witness heard gunshots.

When Contra Costa County Sheriff’s deputies arrived, they say bystanders were performing CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were searching nearby neighborhoods for the shooter.

The scene was shocking for neighbors in this usually quiet area.

Carina gonzales – neighbor

"It's really crazy to hear there’s a shooting that’s happening," Carina Gonzales. "And we can’t have our kids running around and riding their bikes. And there’s a lot of kids in this neighborhood so that’s definitely a scary thing to consider."

Investigators have not released a description of the suspect or the car they were in. They also haven’t released the identity of the victim but the witness said he looked about 20 or 30 years old.

KTVU's Henry Lee and Elissa Harrington contributed to this report.