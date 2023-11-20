Robbery suspect shot by Vallejo police after pursuit

A robbery suspect was shot by police in Vallejo on Monday after he allegedly led officers on a chase before crashing, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly robbed a Seafood City before he took off in a vehicle and engaged in a pursuit with police. The suspect ended up crashing his vehicle near Tennessee Street and Sonoma Boulevard.

At some point, an officer discharged their weapon. Authorities have not said what led to the officer discharging their firearm.

The precise location of the shooting also remains unclear, but authorities closed off multiple streets in Vallejo, including nearby Indiana Street, between Sutter Street and Sonoma Boulevard, which was cordoned off by Vallejo and American Canyon police.

The current condition of the suspect has not been disclosed.