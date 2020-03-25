'Rogue' party in San Francisco with 200 guests cancels weekend party

article

San Francisco's city attorney on Wednesday appears to have shut down a "rogue" and illegal party that had been scheduled for this weekend despite the threat it would have posed to public health during the coronavirus epidemic.

Within an hour of sending out his mandate that the musical gathering must not take place, Dennis Herrera's enforcement seemed to work.

"As soon as we went public," said Herrera's spokesman, John Cote, "they shut it down. But they had been selling tickets for days."

Herrera's office noted that as recently as Wednesday morning, the party “Lehar (Multinotes, Diynamic, Afterlife)," was being promoted on Set San Francisco's website as well as on Eventbrite with prices ranging from $5 for “guest list” purchasers to $780 for a package of tickets with a “VIP booth” and two “premium bottles.” The tickets are listed as nonrefundable.

The party had been billed as a gathering for about 200 people.

By noon on Wedesday, about two hours after Herrera sent out a news release, the invitation selling tickets was gone.

The club's event manager Andy Roquemore told KTVU that he was sorry for any confusion. Just as he told police who questioned him the party on Tuesday, he insisted his club is closed and all events are canceled.

The club's co-owner, Rick Hayes, was upset that the city attorney blasted his business, when he had told them that he had no intention to have the party, despite the fact that the online invitations hadn't been taken down. He said one of the promotors actually has coronavirus.

"This is bull," he said.

It's unclear if the guests will get refunded because the ad had said the tickets were unrefundable, but Eventbrite does have the ability to refund tickets.

Failure to comply with the public health order during an emergency is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment of up to a year, or both.

California penal codes also allow the city to close down properties constituting a menace to public health and makes it a misdemeanor for any individual to knowingly and willfully enter such property.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez