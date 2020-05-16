Rohnert Park police searching for pair of missing at-risk teens

article

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on Friday night appealed to the community for help in finding two missing youths described as girlfriend and boyfriend.

In a Nixle alert, authorities said they were searching for two at-risk teens.

Angela Velez, 14, is described as a Hispanic female; 5-foot-9 and 115 pounds, with brown hair brown eyes.

Justin Frazier, 16, is described as a white male; 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds, with brown hair blue eyes.

They were last seen together in the Santa Rosa area, police said.

Anyone seeing someone matching either description is asked to call the department at (707) 584-2600.