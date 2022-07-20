Roof collapses as San Jose firefighters respond to commercial building fire

San Jose firefighters are responding to a two-alarm commercial building fire in a single-story structure Wednesday afternoon, officials say. The building's roof collapsed a couple of hours into the firefight, officials say.

The fire located in an abandoned building at the 900 block of Park Avenue was first reported at around 3:08 p.m.

Commercial building fire in San Jose.

San Jose Fire Department tweeted that Park Ave. is closed between Sunol and Race streets. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Firefighters were still trying to prevent spread to neighboring mixed-use two-story building that includes apartments.

Commercial structure fire in San Jose. July 20, 2022.

Roof collapses in San Jose structure fire in an abandoned building. July 20, 2022.

Roof collapses in San Jose structure fire in an abandoned building. July 20, 2022.