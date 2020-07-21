Roommate saved during early morning Oakland condo fire; cats feared dead

article

Flames raced through a two-story building in Oakland early Tuesday morning where one roommate saved another by waking him up and getting him to run outside.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and 31st Street, near Interstate 980.

Firefighters said the blaze quickly spread, causing a second alarm.

Joseph Hansen said his roommate is a hero.

"She woke me up, and I looked out the window and there was a fire on the stairwell burning my house down," he said.

While he fared OK, he said he was pretty sure that both of his cats had died.

Advertisement

Tune to KTVU and ktvu.com for live reports throughout the morning.

