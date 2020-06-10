San Francisco D.A. opens criminal investigation of sheriff's deputy seen shoving protester

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said on Wednesday that his office has opened a criminal investigation of a San Francisco sheriff's deputy who is seen on video shoving a protester from behind to the ground.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 31, the second day of protests in the city stemming from the police killing of George Floyd. It happened at approximately 5:03 p.m. at the intersection of Pine and Front streets in the city's Financial District.

The D.A. is asking the public for additional video of the incident.

He shared video from Twitter user @caseylc9 adding, "If anyone has relevant video/can identify the suspect/witnesses/victims in the video below, email districtattorney@sfgov.org."