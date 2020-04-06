San Francisco designates new COVID-19 testing site to front line workers

On Monday, San Francisco announced the opening of a COVID-19 testing facility dedicated to workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

The CityTestSF site builds on San Francisco's testing capacity and commitment to protecting workers engaged in the COVID-19 fight.

While the city's stay-at-home order remains in effect, police officers, firefighters, and health care professionals are still hard at work.

Seamless and efficient access to testing is critical essential workers get the care and treatment they need if they are exposed to COVID-19 and to prevent additional spread of the disease to others.

"They are doing the workday in and day out to keep us safe and keep our city running,” said Mayor Breed. “Expanding testing is critical. Our first responders need to know with confidence that they can safely return to work and spend time in their homes with their families, or if the need to isolate and get medical care."

The CityTestSF facility started drive-thru and walk-through operations by appointments on Monday. The site is able to conduct 200 COVID-19 tests per day by the end of the week.

Testing will be prioritized at first for San Francisco first responders and city health care workers with symptoms of COVID-19 who are currently quarantined and kept away from both work and their families. To date, over 200 front line workers have been in a 14-day quarantine

Advertisement

The tests are provided at no cost to employees in partnership with San Francisco's health care plan providers.