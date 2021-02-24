San Francisco expands COVID vaccinations to educators, food service workers

San Francisco expanded eligibility for the COVID vaccines to now include educators, child care providers, and food service workers.

The move allows for more than 168,000 people who live or work in San Francisco to get vaccinated, in addition to the 210,000 healthcare workers and people 65 and older who are already eligible.

"From the grocery store clerks, child care providers and teachers, to emergency workers and restaurant cooks and waiters, these frontline workers have showed up for all of us, and I’m glad we’re able to move forward with expanding vaccine eligibility to include them," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

While the city has opened vaccinations to more San Franciscans, doses remain in short supply. The insufficient and inconsistent supply continues to be the biggest barrier for vaccinating people quickly, city officials said. The increase in second-dose appointments puts an additional strain on San Francisco’s vaccination network. As more people become eligible for their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and yet supply does not increase significantly, health care providers are unable to offer as many first dose appointments.