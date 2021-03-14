San Francisco expands who can get vaccine under new rules

article

San Francisco will allow people with HIV to get vaccinated, along with people who identify as deaf or disabled, starting on Monday when California opens up the number of residents eligible for the coronavirus vaccine to people with certain significant, high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

An estimated 4.4 million Californians meet the state criteria, which includes more essential workers, people who work or live in jails, homeless shelters and other congregant places, and those with disabilities and health conditions that put them at risk of severe COVID-19.

San Francisco is going beyond the state's eligibility rules by to cover developmental, medical, physical, sensory or behavioral health disabilities, including severe mental health or substance use disorders, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Sunday.

"Getting vaccinations to people with disabilities and who have severe underlying conditions, and people who are in congregate settings, is an important part of our efforts to save lives and protect our most vulnerable residents," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

She cautioned that despite opening up vaccine eligibility for several new groups, supply remains low. So far, roughly 27% of San Francisco residents have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Eligible people will not be required to provide documentation but will be asked to sign a self-attestation that they meet the criteria, the state’s public health department said.