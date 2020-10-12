San Francisco firefighter inadvertently opens water valve before he died: report

article

A San Francisco firefighter who died during a training accident was knocked off a fire escape when water shot out of a valve he inadvertently opened, according to a fire department report.

The preliminary investigation released on Sunday says 42-year-old Jason Cortez opened the valve and the power of the water knocked him over the third-floor railing. He was working on Engine 3 at Station 3 in the Tenderloin on Oct. 7.

He later died at a hospital.

His friends are hoping to raise money to benefit his widow, Patricia, and sons, Jackson and Greyson.

Cortez is also survived by his father, Gil, and his wife, Nellie, his mother, Sonya, his brother, Greg and extended family.

If you're interested in donating to his family, click here.